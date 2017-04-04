Ezra to meet noteholders on April 17

Ezra Holdings on Monday said it would meet noteholders on April 17, 2017 to update the investors following its filing of voluntary petitions for reorganisation under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

EZRA Holdings on Monday said it would meet noteholders on April 17, 2017 to update the investors following its filing of voluntary petitions for reorganisation under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

The management of the oil-and-gas firm will be present at the meeting. Representatives from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) have also been invited to the informal meeting as moderators for the dialogue session.

Noteholders who wish to attend the informal meeting are requested to contact the company at informalmeeting_apr2017@emas.com with their full name, NRIC number, the aggregate value of the notes held, and contact particulars, by 5pm on April 10, 2017.