Falcon Bank's ex-branch manager jailed 28 weeks, fined S$128,000
Supporting documents for 1MDB funds flow into Falcon accounts described as "a joke" and "cut-and-paste" job
Singapore
SWISS national Jens Sturzenegger, the former Singapore branch manager of Falcon Bank, was on Wednesday sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and fined S$128,000 after pleading guilty to six charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
