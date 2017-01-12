You are here

Falcon Bank's ex-branch manager jailed 28 weeks, fined S$128,000

Supporting documents for 1MDB funds flow into Falcon accounts described as "a joke" and "cut-and-paste" job
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
Jens Sturzenegger and his lawyer Tan Hee Joek leaving the courts last week. In mitigation, Mr Tan said his client did not derive any personal gain, made an early guilty plea and gave full cooperation.
PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW/THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

SWISS national Jens Sturzenegger, the former Singapore branch manager of Falcon Bank, was on Wednesday sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and fined S$128,000 after pleading guilty to six charges linked to the movement of funds from scandal-riddled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

