Far East Orchard names Joanna Gok as chief financial controller

FAR East Orchard, a member of Far East Organization, has appointed Joanna Gok as its chief financial controller.

The mainboard-listed property developer said in a Singapore Exchange filing that Ms Gok's appointment will be effective from Jan 2, 2018.

The 38-year-old will be responsible for business ventures, strategic partnerships and overall financial matters of Far East Orchard and its group of companies. She was previously senior manager of finance and then head of corporate development at Far East Orchard.