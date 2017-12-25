You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FCL to buy six German logistics facilities for abut 257m euros

Sun, Dec 24, 2017 - 2:02 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

FRASERS Centrepoint Ltd (FCL) is acquiring six logistics facilities in Germany for about 257 million euros (around S$408.63 million).

The mainboard-listed group announced late on Saturday night that its wholly owned subsidiaries have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with ECE Projektmanagement, a Hamburg-based developer, owner and manager of commercial real estate, for the acquisition of the six cross-dock facilities, which total 75,478 square metres (sq m) of lettable area on 426,439 sq m of land.

"The properties are located in some of Germany's key logistic markets in Heilbronn, Mainz, Berlin, Augsburg, Hamburg and near Leipzig," FCL said in a regulatory filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The cross-dock facilities in each of the six properties are state-of-the-art and equipped with above-market specifications to meet a wide range of e-commerce and general goods logistics requirements. "Dock-doors have been provided on all four sides of the facilities in each of the properties, which allows a flexible stream of goods within the buildings," FCL said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The properties are newly built or are to be built, and are all 100 per cent preleased to Hermes Germany, which is the country's largest private B2C (business to consumer) parcel delivery company, for a term of 15 years. "Hermes has invested substantially in the internal fit-outs of the properties which include customised conveyor belt systems to maximise operational efficiency," FCL said.

The group highlighted the benefits of the acquisition which will include enabling FCL to grow its proportion of recurring income while complementing its current portfolio of European logistics and light industrial properties. The purchase also positions FCL to benefit from e-commerce logistical requirements. "The last-mile logistics sector has demonstrated resilience, with rental and occupancy rates on an uptrend due to strong demand and limited supply."

The acquistion also offers "strong defensive characteristics", FCL said.

"The properties are high quality, state-of-the-art and strategically located with excellent connectivity to major cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Munich. On a long-term lease to a reputable German logistics company, the properties will contribute stable, recurring income to FCL."
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe
3 Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise
4 Xiaomi worth US$100 billion? 'Tis the season to be silly
5 Singapore govt's housing market warning may fall on deaf ears
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

Dec 25, 2017
Technology

If three's a crowd, what will a fourth telco bring?

BT_20171225_RCCOL25_3235094.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Stocks

US bull run charges on despite oil gain and bitcoin pain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening