You are here
FCT posts 0.7% rise in DPU for 1st quarter
But net property income falls 5.7% to S$31.6m, mainly dragged by Northpoint
Singapore
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) reported a 0.7 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.89 Singapore cents for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, thanks to a higher proportion of management fees payable in units.
Gross revenue for the quarter slipped 6.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg