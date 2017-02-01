Feb 6 is last day of trading for Aztech Group

TRADING of Aztech Group's shares on Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be suspended from 9am on Feb 7, 2017.

The final day of trading will be Feb 6, the company said in a release to SGX.

The group's co-founder, Michael Mun Hong Yew, who is also its chief executive and chairman, is carrying out the voluntary delisting of the mainboard-listed company through his special-purpose vehicle AVS Investments.

The exit cash offer, at 42 Singapore cents a share, will remain open for acceptance until 5.30pm on Feb 13.

AS at 5pm on Jan 31, acceptances of the exit offer for Aztech and shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and concert parties, amounted to 75.12 per cent of the company's share capital.