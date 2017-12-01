You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fincantieri increases stake in Vard to 79.49%

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 9:27 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A DIRECT wholly owned subsidiary of Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri SpA on Friday announced that it has increased its stake, albeit slightly, in Vard Holdings Limited to 79.49 per cent.

This comes on the back of a Nov 13 offer at 25 Singapore cents for all shares in Vard by Fincantieri for the proposed voluntary delisting via an exit offer.

The shipbuilding group had held a 79.34 per cent stake in Vard through a subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas SpA when it made the Nov 13 offer, up from 55.62 per cent last November when it launched its first offer at 24 Singapore cents per share to take Vard private.

As at 5 pm on Friday, the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fincantieri amount to an aggregate of roughly 938 million shares, the group said in an filing with the Singapore Exchange after the market closed.

Vard shares closed S$0.005 or 2 per cent higher at S$0.255 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

LHN expects proposed Hong Kong listing to be on or around Dec 29

Ocean Sky International appoints former Guocoland CEO as independent director

HMI appoints new independent director

Parkway Life Reit trustee prices 5 billion yen bonds

SGX grants Marco Polo additional month to release FY2017 results and hold AGM

SPH to step up transformation process to seek growth

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening