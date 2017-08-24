Fintech start-up SingX secures US$4.5m in second-round funding

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
FINTECH start-up SingX has raised US$4.5 million in its second round of funding as it expands its online remittance services to two new markets, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Founded by former American Express banker Atul Garg, SingX, which began business in January, had raised
