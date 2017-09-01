Former Abterra head of trading returns to firm

COKING coal and iron ore trader Abterra has appointed Liu Zhiyang as an executive director and head of trading with effect from Sept 1.

China-based Mr Liu, 42, had previously been the head of trading at Abterra from February to October 2014, an exchange filing by Abterra shows. Since January 2015, he has been deputy general manager at Tianjin Belong Faith Energy Minerals Co Ltd.