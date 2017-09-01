Former Abterra head of trading returns to firm

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
COKING coal and iron ore trader Abterra has appointed Liu Zhiyang as an executive director and head of trading with effect from Sept 1.
China-based Mr Liu, 42, had previously been the head of trading at Abterra from February to October 2014, an exchange filing by Abterra shows. Since January 2015, he has been deputy general manager at Tianjin Belong Faith Energy Minerals Co Ltd.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal