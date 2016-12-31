You are here

Former KPMG stalwart joins Centurion as independent director

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 18:05
THE former deputy managing director of consultancy KPMG, Owi Kek Hean, has joined the board of foreign workers' dormitory operator Centurion Corp as a non-executive independent director, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.
Mr Owi, 59, will start in the position on Jan 1, 2017. He will also sit on the audit committee and nominating committee.

He retired from KPMG in October 2015 and in November 2015 became executive director of IMO & Partners, Centurion said.

