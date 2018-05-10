You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fortis Healthcare provides undertaking to settle outstanding amounts: RHT Health Trust

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:53 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SOME 144 million Indian rupees (S$2.87 million) in compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) interest remains due to RHT Health Trust from Fortis Healthcare (FHL) entities, RHT said in an update on Wednesday.

These are for the nine-month period ended Dec 31, 2017. On top of that, there are outstanding interest payments due as a result of the late payment of the service fees for 9M FY2018 to RHT's wholly owned subsidiaries.

In addition, there are also service fees due for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 which have not been paid by the Fortis entities, it added. Interest continues to accrue on the Q4 outstanding amounts.

"FHL has provided an undertaking to the RHT entities and (RHT Health Trust Manager) to settle the outstanding CCD interest, the 9M FY2018 service fees interest, the Q4 outstanding amounts and the interest, in tranches, and by June 20," RHT said. "The relevant FHL entities have also issued post-dated cheques dated July 31, 2018, in respect of the amounts owing under the outstanding CCD interest and the Q4 outstanding amounts."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FHL, which is the trust's sponsor, has become a target of a takeover battle, with five entities bidding for the embattled company, Reuters reported this week. Bidders include Manipal Hospitals Enterprises, and Malaysia and Singapore-listed IHH Healthcare.

Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare still in the red with Q1 net loss of S$2.7m

HRNetGroup posts Q1 profit of S$16.3m, up 46% on year-ago period

Cosmosteel turns in a profit for Q2 FY2018

UOB acquires 28.66% stake in Hoe Leong Corp

Hatten Land still in the red with Q3 loss of RM13.2m

MoneyMax launches live e-auction site

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening