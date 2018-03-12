You are here
TOPLINE
Fourth IP on the way for a rebranded Cityneon
Company is moving towards creative and design while aligning its traditional core business with the intellectual property rights business, says its CEO.
THERE is nothing more frustrating for Ron Tan than the public's level of knowledge (or the lack of it) of his company, but it is also the catalyst that is pushing him to transform the firm as it prepares to complete its fourth intellectual property (IP) by the first half of this year.
The
