You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality's Capri residence in China Square Central to open Q1 2019

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 6:05 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

FRASERS Hospitality will open a hotel residence at China Square Central in the first quarter of 2019 under its Capri brand, to serve what it sees as a growing group of young business travellers worldwide.

With a gross floor area of 16,000 sq m, the 304-room, 16-floor Capri by Fraser, China Square will boast new technologies aimed to make guests' stay more convenient and lifestyle-focused.

Guests can make reservations, check in and request housekeeping through an app with a chatbot. Room cleaning order will also be optimised using motion sensors that detect guest occupancy and housekeeping requests from the app.

Frasers is also looking into installing sound systems in the showers to allow guests to play music from their playlists.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology will be used to improve the work of hotel staff. RFID tags will be attached to items to be washed and robots will pick up trolley carts on each floor to streamline the linen delivery process.

Choe Peng Sum, chief executive of Frasers Hospitality, said the aim is to cater to millennials' desire for convenience, speed and lifestyle options during their stay.

"We believe in being customer-centric, and we see that a lot of travellers right now are young executives and the needs have changed," Mr Choe told media at the topping-out ceremony on April 10.

The China Square location is owned and managed by Frasers Hospitality, and is one of eight Capri residences around the world currently in the works and slated to open by 2021.

There are eight other Capri locations already operating in Southeast Asia, Australia, China and Europe.

This includes Capri by Fraser Changi City in Singapore, which was opened in 2012 and is the first Capri-branded residence.

Mr Choe said the company is bullish for the Capri brand to grow in Europe, such as in Germany, Spain and Italy, due to the prevalence of interstate business travel there, as well as in North Asia and China.

In Southeast Asia, it is looking at Bangkok and Hanoi for possibilities for new Capri locations as well as in Ho Chih Minh where it already has one Capri residence, opened in 2013.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

CAD orders Midas Holdings to hand over financial documents, list of certain staff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening