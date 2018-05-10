You are here

Frasers Property Q2 profit grows 74% to S$124.1m

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 8:47 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

FRASERS Property Limited (FPL) announced second-quarter profit of S$124.09 million after fair value change and exceptional items, a rise of 74.2 per cent from the same year-ago period.

The group, formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint, clocked similarly higher revenue for Q2 of S$841.74 million, a rise of 19.3 per cent from the previous year.

Before fair value change and exceptional items, profit came in at S$124.25 million, a 74.5 per cent rise.

The group declared an interim dividend of 2.4 Singapore cents per share to be paid on June 12, 2018, the same as the previous corresponding period.

The rise in revenue was mainly due to contributions from Singapore residential developments, profit recognition from projects in China and Australia following sales settlements, as well as the maiden contributions from Geneba Properties in Europe and business parks in the United Kingdom.

On a half-year basis, FPL generated revenue of S$1.58 billion and PBIT (profit before interest, fair value change, taxation and exceptional items) of S$519 million for the first half of fiscal 2018, compared to S$1.68 billion and S$510 million respectively a year ago, when there were more development project completions and settlements, especially in China.

"Enlarging our recurring income base remains a key pillar of our strategy for achieving sustainable growth in view of the inherent lumpiness of development income," said Fraser's group chief executive Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

"The agreement with Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to acquire 21 of our European stabilised assets further grows and diversifies our Reit platform while the properties remain under the management of our team in Europe. This model of actively deploying and recycling capital is a core strategy for Frasers Property that enables us to optimise capital productivity," Mr Sirivadhanabhakdi added.

