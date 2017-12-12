Fullerton Health to buy 60% stake in Intellicare Group

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
CORPORATE healthcare solutions provider Fullerton Health announced on Monday it has entered into a deal to acquire a 60 per cent stake in Philippines-based Intellicare Group. The deal is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and is expected to complete in early 2018.
