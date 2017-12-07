You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 11:00 AM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 11:45 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

0000058.jpg
Under the partnership, Fullerton Fund Management Company (FFMC) Holdings will issue new shares to NTUC Income, giving Income a significant minority stake in FFMC, while Temasek remains as the majority stakeholder.
PHOTO: NTUC INCOME TAMPINES JUNCTION

LOCAL insurer NTUC Income on Thursday announced a proposed strategic partnership to appoint Temasek-owned Fullerton Fund Management Company as the investment manager of its portfolio assets estimated at some S$23 billion.

Under the partnership, Fullerton's holding company, FFMC Holdings Pte Ltd, will issue new shares to NTUC Income, giving Income a significant minority stake in FFMC, while Temasek remains as the majority stakeholder.

The companies noted that the proposed transaction is not a merger and that both firms will remain as independent entities, guided and managed by their respective board of directors.

If successful, the partnership will make Fullerton one of the largest locally-owned asset management companies in Singapore, with its assets under management (AUM) increasing to over S$40 billion, up from S$17.3 billion as at Sept 30, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said NTUC Income's chief executive officer, Ken Ng: "As a responsible and forward-looking organisation, Income is always looking out for opportunities to create more value for our policyholders. We believe this proposed partnership with Fullerton is in our best interest to leverage economies of scale and tap the established and deep investment expertise of our combined investment capabilities to serve our policyholders better."

In addition, pooling together investment capabilities will create more oppportunities to explore innovative investment products and solutions for their clients, Income and Fullerton said in a joint media release on Thursday.

To ensure continuity in the management of assets in both firms, relevant Income fund management employees will be transferred to Fullerton.

"The combined depth and experience of the investment team will enhance Fullerton's competitive positioning and is set to benefit current and future customers of Income and Fullerton," the firms added.

Completion of the proposed transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the companies said.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Asia distressed-debt drought keeps focus on Noble, Reliance

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

CRCT gets nod to list 64.4m new units at S$1.612 apiece from upsized placement

First Sponsor partners shareholders CDL, Tai Tak to acquire Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

Singapore is top of Asian FX heap, but for how long?

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

LeMeridienFrankfurt.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor partners shareholders CDL, Tai Tak to acquire Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel

2017-11-27T182721Z_1066179193_RC1A4A2FF100_RTRMADP_3_BLOCKCHAIN-REGULATION-TOKENS.JPG
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin charges through US$14,000 as investors pile in

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening