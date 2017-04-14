You are here
Fund managers oppose dual-class shares plan for Singapore
Move risks damaging the city's stock market and harming the region, they say
Singapore
INTERNATIONAL investors including BlackRock Inc and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan have voiced their concerns about moves to allow dual-class share listings in Singapore, saying that they risk damaging the city's stock market and harming the region.
Dual-class shares
