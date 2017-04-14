You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fund managers oppose dual-class shares plan for Singapore

Move risks damaging the city's stock market and harming the region, they say
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170414_NSFUND14_2840263.jpg
The Asian Corporate Governance Association says it's sceptical that SGX's proposed safeguards will be sufficient to offset risks related to having weighted voting rights.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

INTERNATIONAL investors including BlackRock Inc and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan have voiced their concerns about moves to allow dual-class share listings in Singapore, saying that they risk damaging the city's stock market and harming the region.

Dual-class shares

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening