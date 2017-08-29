You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Geo Energy Resources to invest in online e-commerce portal in Indonesia

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 07:59
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

INDONESIAN coal mining group Geo Energy Resources Limited has set up a new unit to invest in a controlling equity stake in an online e-commerce portal in Indonesia, marking the group's first foray into non-coal related business since its establishment in 2008.

The unit, PT Geo Online Indonesia (Geo Online), was incorporated with an authorised capital of 10 billion rupiahs (S$1 million) and an issued and paid-up capital of 2.5 billion rupiahs, and will engage in trading, e-commerce, information technology and communication businesses.

The proposed investment will enable the group to gain access to an e-commerce platform and allow it to capitalise on Indonesia's fast-growing demand for online shopping with a growing Internet consumer base in Indonesia.

The group is in discussion on the proposed investment and an appropriate announcement will be made later. Discussions are still at a preliminary stage, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There is no certainty that the proposed investment will take place and securityholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Geo Energy.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Winding up of Rickmers Maritime completed, notes to delist on Aug 30

New Silkroute's Q4 loss widens to US$1m

Keppel Land prices S$150m, 2.843% notes due in 2023

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy HK warehouse for HK$4.8b

CapitaLand names new chiefs for digital, operations, investment

Micro-Mechanics Q4 profit up 61% on global semiconductor industry boom

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

BT_20170829_YCISWARAN29TJ89_3059717.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Adapt to tech changes or risk becoming obsolete: Iswaran

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan: Seoul, Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening