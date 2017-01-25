GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street

GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has bought a 95 per cent stake in 60 Wall Street, a 47-storey tower in New York City's financial district of lower Manhattan that serves as the US headquarters of Deutsche Bank.

The deal values the 1.6 million-square-foot (148,600-square-metre) skyscraper at US$1.04 billion, or about US$640 a square foot, GIC and seller Paramount Group said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

