You are here
GIC buys into UK-based firm behind portable DNA sequencing device
The development by Oxford Nanopore Technologies is drawing investors via a £100 million capital raising
Singapore
SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has invested in Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), a UK-based company that has developed the world's only pocket-sized, portable DNA sequencing device.
Other key investors in the £100 million (S$184 million) capital-raising exercise
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg