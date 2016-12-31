You are here

GIC to pay £48.5m for 50% stake in UK lifestyle complex

Fund already has stake in the development via JV with seller Hammerson
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161231_GIC31_2670120.jpg
GIC has made several forays into Europe this year. In November, the fund bought P3 Logistic Parks, a top European warehouse developer and manager, for 2.4 billion euros.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC will pay close to US$60 million for a 50 per cent stake in a leisure and dining development in Britain, a joint statement said on Friday.

GIC, one of the world's top 10 state investment funds, will pay British property firm Hammerson £

