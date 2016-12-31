You are here
GIC to pay £48.5m for 50% stake in UK lifestyle complex
Fund already has stake in the development via JV with seller Hammerson
Singapore
SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC will pay close to US$60 million for a 50 per cent stake in a leisure and dining development in Britain, a joint statement said on Friday.
GIC, one of the world's top 10 state investment funds, will pay British property firm Hammerson £
