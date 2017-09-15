Global Yellow Pages buys Auckland plot of land for NZ$38m

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
GLOBAL Yellow Pages (GYP) on Thursday said it has signed a conditional agreement to buy a plot of land in Papakura, New Zealand, from land developer Motleon Limited for NZ$38 million (S$37.3 million).
It said that the acquisition is in line with its strategy to further
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal