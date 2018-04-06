Goldilocks lauds SGX Regco opposition to Noble plan, objects to newest directors

NOBLE Group substantial shareholder Goldilocks Investment Company on Friday applauded Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX Regco) objection to aspects of the commodity trader's restructuring proposal, and raised concerns that Noble's board may no longer represent shareholders' interests.

Goldilocks, which owns an 8.1 per cent stake in Noble, has also urged Noble to report its first-quarter results soon.

SGX Regco on Thursday took issue with portions of Noble's restructuring proposal that pertain to what shareholders will receive under an alternative restructuring plan, which will kick in if the primary plan is rejected by shareholders. Under Noble's proposal, shareholders who vote against the primary plan will not receive any new shares under the alternative plan.

How a shareholder votes on the primary plan should have no bearing on the shareholders' entitlement under the alternative plan, SGX Regco said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Goldilocks said on Friday it fully agrees with SGX RegCo's position that Noble's senior creditors should reconsider the current restructuring proposal to ensure parity in the treatment of all stakeholders. It reiterated its call for transparency in drawing up the restructuring proposal for Noble.

The proposal "must not be a plan that is formulated in an opaque process with one particular class of stakeholders, at the expense and to the direct detriment" of other stakeholders, Goldilocks said.

Goldilocks further argued that Noble's board is "no longer representative" of all of the company's stakeholders after a number of recent membership changes.

Noble has appointed three UK-based restructuring specialists - Andrew Herd, Tim Isaacs and Fraser Pearce - to the board as independent non-executive directors with effect from April 4.

Executive chairman Paul Brough had said they will strengthen the board as the firm works through the final phase of its proposed restructuring.

The investment company questioned their appointments, alleging that the three individuals, being residents in the United Kingdom, "do not have any prior experience as directors of a public listed company in Singapore".

Goldilocks said it was concerned that those board appointments seemed to only serve the purpose of facilitating a move to the UK to implement the restructuring.

The Abu Dhabi-based fund also called on the board to disclose clearly all the proposals made to the board or specific board members to recapitalise Noble, and to explain why these proposals were not pursued.

It wants too full disclosure from Noble's board on the specific alternative proposals made to provide ongoing finance facilities.

A group of Noble's perpetual bondholders had reportedly proposed a four-year US$700 million committed trade finance facility at "considerably lower cost" than what Noble has struck with its senior unsecured creditors. Noble, however, has not released any details on this.

"Full, complete and urgent disclosure needs to be made and coherent justifications need to be provided by the Noble board and by the Ad Hoc Group in this regard," said Goldilocks.