You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Goldilocks lauds SGX Regco opposition to Noble plan, objects to newest directors

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 11:11 AM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 11:42 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

NOBLE Group substantial shareholder Goldilocks Investment Company on Friday applauded Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX Regco) objection to aspects of the commodity trader's restructuring proposal, and raised concerns that Noble's board may no longer represent shareholders' interests.

Goldilocks, which owns an 8.1 per cent stake in Noble, has also urged Noble to report its first-quarter results soon.

SGX Regco on Thursday took issue with portions of Noble's restructuring proposal that pertain to what shareholders will receive under an alternative restructuring plan, which will kick in if the primary plan is rejected by shareholders. Under Noble's proposal, shareholders who vote against the primary plan will not receive any new shares under the alternative plan.

How a shareholder votes on the primary plan should have no bearing on the shareholders' entitlement under the alternative plan, SGX Regco said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Goldilocks said on Friday it fully agrees with SGX RegCo's position that Noble's senior creditors should reconsider the current restructuring proposal to ensure parity in the treatment of all stakeholders. It reiterated its call for transparency in drawing up the restructuring proposal for Noble.

The proposal "must not be a plan that is formulated in an opaque process with one particular class of stakeholders, at the expense and to the direct detriment" of other stakeholders, Goldilocks said.

Goldilocks further argued that Noble's board is "no longer representative" of all of the company's stakeholders after a number of recent membership changes.

Noble has appointed three UK-based restructuring specialists - Andrew Herd, Tim Isaacs and Fraser Pearce - to the board as independent non-executive directors with effect from April 4.

Executive chairman Paul Brough had said they will strengthen the board as the firm works through the final phase of its proposed restructuring.

The investment company questioned their appointments, alleging that the three individuals, being residents in the United Kingdom, "do not have any prior experience as directors of a public listed company in Singapore".

Goldilocks said it was concerned that those board appointments seemed to only serve the purpose of facilitating a move to the UK to implement the restructuring.

The Abu Dhabi-based fund also called on the board to disclose clearly all the proposals made to the board or specific board members to recapitalise Noble, and to explain why these proposals were not pursued.

It wants too full disclosure from Noble's board on the specific alternative proposals made to provide ongoing finance facilities.

A group of Noble's perpetual bondholders had reportedly proposed a four-year US$700 million committed trade finance facility at "considerably lower cost" than what Noble has struck with its senior unsecured creditors. Noble, however, has not released any details on this.

"Full, complete and urgent disclosure needs to be made and coherent justifications need to be provided by the Noble board and by the Ad Hoc Group in this regard," said Goldilocks.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean's growth can be 'dramatically' affected by headwinds: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, FJ Benjamin, Sinjia Land, KTL Global

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to issue MAS policy statement, Q1 GDP data on April 13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening