Good Hour International clinches Thakral's HK warehouse property with HK$420m bid

Singapore
THAKRAL Corporation Ltd said that it has identified Good Hour International Limited as the successful bidder for the warehouse properties in Hong Kong that it has put up for sale.
The bidder offered a purchase price of HK$420 million (S$73 million), and an acceptance of
