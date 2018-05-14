GSH bags bookings for 100 units worth RM330m at Coral Bay project in Malaysia

GSH Corp has received bookings for 100 residential units worth more than RM330 million (S$110 million) during a private preview event for its 460-unit Coral Bay luxury condominium project in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

All the 100 units offered during the preview were oversubscribed, said GSH, the property developer controlled by "Popiah King" Sam Goi.

Coral Bay comprises eight 12-storey towers within the ocean-front gated community of Sutera Harbour Resort. The apartments range from 1,500 square foot (sq ft) two-bedroom apartments to 9,000 sq ft penthouses. Prices start from RM2.3 million.

Completion is slated for 2022, a company spokesman said.

Coral Bay is GSH's second residential project in Malaysia after the Eaton Residences development in Kuala Lumpur in 2016.

GSH chief executive Gilbert Ee said: "Kota Kinabalu is one of the fastest-growing cities in South-east Asia that is also experiencing a tourism boom, thanks to its natural attractions such as the marine parks, pristine beaches and South-east Asia’s tallest mountain, Mount Kinabalu. We envisage that Coral Bay will be attractive to owner-occupiers, investors and vacationers."