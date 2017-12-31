You are here

Hatten Land's CFO quits after 3 months, new CFO appointed

Sun, Dec 31, 2017 - 12:03 PM
Hatten Land chief financial officer Leong Chain Hong, 47, has resigned after three months on the job to pursue other career opportunities, the Malaysian property development company announced late Friday (Dec 29).

Lau Sui Hing, Betty, 55, will replace Mr Leong from Jan 1, 2018. She is currently CFO at Hatten Asset Management Sdn Bhd, a position she took on in November 2017. Before that, Ms Lau was CFO at IOI Properties Group Bhd from October 2010 to October 2017.

Mr Leong was appointed on Sept 1, 2017.

Catalist-listed Hatten Land said in its exchange filing that its continuing sponsor, UOB Kay Hian, has interviewed Mr Leong and is not aware of any other material reasons for his departure.

There are also no concerns with regard to financial reporting, and no disagreements between Mr Leong and the board with regard to practices that will have a material impact on the group's financial reporting.

