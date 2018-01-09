HC Surgical Specialists H1 profit jumps on surge in revenue

HC SURGICAL Specialists, which performs surgeries such as gastroscopies and colonoscopies, on Tuesday posted a jump in net profit for the first fiscal half year on stronger revenue.

Net profit for the six months ended Nov 30, 2017 stood at S$2.92 million, compared to S$19,000 from the same period a year ago.

The results reflect an 80 per cent jump in revenue to S$7.7 million, due to the full six months revenue contributions from new subsidiaries acquired in the previous financial year, and during the current financial period.

The firm also recorded a S$750,000 gain from the share of results of an associate, compared to no such gain in the year-ago period.

The results of the group have been presented on the basis that a completed restructuring exercise has been in place since June 1, 2015. The restructuring was done ahead of the group's Catalist listing in late 2016.

It declared a dividend of 1.1 Singapore cent per share for the period. A year ago, it had offer a dividend payout of 1.8 Singapore cent per share.