Healthway expects independent report over loans in question in Q1 2018

HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation, which operates clinics across Singapore, said on Friday the independent report over any inappropriate extension of loans by the company and its subsidiaries is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2018.

This refers to loans extended to Healthway Medical Enterprises Pte Ltd and Wei Yi Shi Ye Co Ltd.

The report is meant to establish any breaches of the listing rules.

The company said a significant amount of time was required to review a large number of documents and to ascertain facts and circumstances surrounding the subject matter which took place over several years.