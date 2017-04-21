You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Healthway Medical shareholders voted overwhelmingly for resolutions at EGM

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 13:16
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

Healthway Medical.jpg
Shareholders of Healthway Medical Corporation have voted overwhelmingly for both resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting held on Friday morning.
ST PHOTO: LAU FOOK KONG

SHAREHOLDERS of Healthway Medical Corporation have voted overwhelmingly for both resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting held on Friday morning.

A total of 95.2 per cent voted for the S$60 million convertible bonds to be issued to Gateway Partners, while 4.80 per cent voted against.

A total of 98.02 per cent voted for the second resolution to acquire Healthway Medical Enterprises, a chain of 24 clinics including specialist clinics, while 1.98 per cent voted against.

Shareholders holding about 1.365 billion shares voted on Friday. HMC has an outstanding shares of 2.755 billion as of Friday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening