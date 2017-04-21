Healthway Medical shareholders voted overwhelmingly for resolutions at EGM

Shareholders of Healthway Medical Corporation have voted overwhelmingly for both resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting held on Friday morning.

A total of 95.2 per cent voted for the S$60 million convertible bonds to be issued to Gateway Partners, while 4.80 per cent voted against.

A total of 98.02 per cent voted for the second resolution to acquire Healthway Medical Enterprises, a chain of 24 clinics including specialist clinics, while 1.98 per cent voted against.

Shareholders holding about 1.365 billion shares voted on Friday. HMC has an outstanding shares of 2.755 billion as of Friday morning.