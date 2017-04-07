You are here

Healthway to hold dialogue session over convertible notes

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 21:16
HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation on Thursday said it would conduct a shareholders' meeting with Gateway Partners in relation to the proposed issuance of S$60 million in convertible notes.
This session will be moderated by David Gerald, president and CEO of Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

The meeting will be held on April 12, 2017, between 7.30pm and 9pm, at the MND Building. Shareholders are requested to RSVP by April 11, 2017 to SIAS at 6227 2683 or email admin@sias.org.sg, providing their names, email addresses, NRIC numbers, and contact numbers for registration.

