Heeton, KSH, Lian Beng consortium's Leeds hotel to be operated by Hilton

Friday, April 7, 2017
by
A consortium comprising Heeton Holdings, KSH Holdings, Lian Beng Group and Ryobi Kiso Holdings on Friday announced that it has signed a franchise agreement with international hotel chain operator Hilton for its 192-bedroom hotel in Leeds, United Kingdom.
The hotel will be operated under the brand Hampton by Hilton. It is part of the first phase of a new regeneration project being developed by the consortium that is currently under construction. Operations are expected to start in late-2019.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice-president for development at Hilton, said: "An important regional capital, Leeds is at the centre of the north of England's economy and with the UK government's Northern Powerhouse proposals set to boost the regional economy - with investment in High Speed 2 (a planned high-speed railway in the UK linking London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester) and local businesses - visitor numbers are set to increase considerably in the next five to 10 years."

On the stock market, Heeton finished flat at S$0.42, KSH fell two cents to S$0.735, while Lian Beng fell half a cent to S$0.61.

