Hiring in South-east Asia finance sector stays cautious

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE banking and financial services industry (BFSI) in South-east Asia continues to display a cautious hiring outlook as Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines report a positive yet slow recruitment growth rate, according to the latest Monster Employment Index (MEI).
The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal