HK-based startup Gogovan merges with Chinese company

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
IN what is said to be the largest M&A (merger and acquisition) deal between a Hong Kong and a mainland China startup, Hong Kong's Gogovan has merged with China's 58 Suyun.
Gogovan is a 2013-founded, on-demand delivery van startup backed by several Singapore investors
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal