HLH to sell hotel in Cambodia mixed-use project for S$15.7m

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 7:45 AM
D’Seaview is HLH group’s first freehold mixed-use development venture in Cambodia, comprising 737 residential units and 67 commercial units.
HLH Group Limited said it has entered into a sales and purchase agreement to sell its 98-room hotel in its D'Seaview project in Sihanoukville, Cambodia for S$15.7 million.

D'Seaview is HLH group's first freehold mixed-use development venture in Cambodia, comprising 737 residential units and 67 commercial units. The four blocks of commercial segment include a mix of commercial shop space, retail units and a boutique hotel.

The group also holds the land rights to an adjacent freehold land plot of 22,064 square metres.

The development is located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia's third-largest province and home to the country's only deep-water seaport. It is also near the popular and scenic Sokha beach.

