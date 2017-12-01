HMI appoints new independent director

HEALTH Management International Ltd (HMI) has appointed a new independent non-executive director, Chong Ton Nen who is also known as Peter Chong.

The company's board received a letter from a substantial shareholder Maju Medik (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd who nominated Mr Chong, 70, to act as a non-executive director for the company.

HMI's board has reviewed the nominating committee's recommendation and Mr Chong's qualifications, experience and suitability; and approved his appointment.

Mr Chong, who is based in Malaysia, has been the managing partner of Peter Chong & Co since 1974, and remains in this position.