You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong Corp granted moratorium to halt any creditor action

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 6:41 PM
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg@JacquelineWooBT

HOE Leong Corporation said on Thursday that the Singapore High Court has approved its application for a moratorium on creditors taking action against the company or its relevant subsidiaries.

The moratorium for Hoe Leong will be in place until July 31, 2018, while the moratorium for its relevant subsidiaries will be effective until Jan 31, 2018.

Hoe Leong had sought to stop creditors from taking any action as it is in the process of restructuring nearly S$80 million in debts owed to creditors.

The heavy equipment supplier last month proposed a scheme of arrangement to its bank creditors and its controlling shareholder, Hoe Leong Co. It owes around S$63 million to the banks, and S$14 million to Hoe Leong Co.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the scheme, Hoe Leong will restructure debts amounting to S$20.7 million into vessel loans and spare part loans to be repaid by the group.

The remaining S$56.3 million in debts will be "extinguished" through the allotment, issuance and distribution of new ordinary shares. The loans amounting to S$14 million granted by Hoe Leong Co will similarly be converted into new shares.

The scheme is subject to a number of conditions being met, including the approval by a majority or three-fourths in value of each class of scheme creditors casting their votes, as well as a court sanction.

In its bourse filing on Thursday, Hoe Leong said the scheme manager has received the ballot forms and proofs of debt from all the scheme creditors, and will complete the adjudication of the proofs of debt by Dec 14.

Hoe Leong said it will make a further announcement on the outcome of the vote once the adjudication process is finalised.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

CH Offshore unveils details on US$4.1 million loan to Falcon Energy Group

Cosco's offer price in Cogent buy-out bid 'fair and reasonable': CIMB

Straits Trading subsidiary acquires Perth property through JV for A$54.2m

Halcyon Agri turns into largest Indonesian rubber producer after S$105.3m acquisition

Noble Group faces key deadlines as threat of default lingers

Favour equities over bonds in 2018, says UOB Private Bank's CIO

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments: EIU report

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening