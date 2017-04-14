You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Kong, S'pore set to make fee disclosures mandatory

Planned rules threaten to shake up fee business for Asia's wealth managers
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50

Hong Kong

HONG Kong and Singapore are set to launch new disclosure rules for wealth managers on what they are paid by funds to sell their products - moves aimed at revealing conflicts of interest but which could disrupt a business that generates billions of dollars in fees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening