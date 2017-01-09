You are here

Hot stock: Cogent share surge prompts SGX query (Amended)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 14:34
SHARES of Cogent Holdings surged by as much as 12 per cent on Monday to 0.705 Singapore cent, prompting a trading query by Singapore Exchange (SGX) at noon.
The mainboard-listed logistics company opened at 0.64 Singapore cent on Monday, and climbed to 0.705 Singapore cent just before noon. By 2.25 pm, over 1.57 million shares had changed hands, and Cogent was trading at 0.69 Singapore cent.

Cogent has yet to issue a response to SGX.

In September, Cogent announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cogent Jurong Island Pte Ltd, has received a letter of offer from JTC Corp for Phase One of the construction of the Jurong Island Chemical Logistics Facility.

