You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Developer Ying Li up 6% on Chongqing project divestment

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 10:10 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CHINESE property developer Ying Li gained in early trading on Tuesday as it announced it was divesting its stake in a project under construction in Chongqing's central business district (CBD).

The developer's stock was trading at 15.9 Singapore cents, up 0.9 Singapore cent or 6 per cent as at 9.49am on Nov 28.

Ying Li said that it was selling its stake in the Ying Li International Commercial Centre Project, described as a "premium integrated project" comprising of two office tower blocks and a six-storey retail mall, to China Evergrande-linked Shengyu (BVI) Limited for an aggregate sum of 3.29 billion yuan (S$671.9 million) in cash.

The sale to Shengyu involves Ying Li selling its stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Shiny Profit Enterprises, which in turn owns Chongqing Yingli Shiny Profit Real Estate Co, and the separate transfer of a parcel of land in Chongqing, which Ying Li says is not connected to the Chongqing CBD project.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ying Li says the net proceeds from the transaction, expected to be around 3.29 billion yuan after deducting costs and expenses, will help "realise the capital value" of the Chongqing CBD project, and strengthen the company's finances.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Image_3500177_194819.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Consumer

Mobile payments linked to credit cards on the rise in Singapore despite security concerns: Survey

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices but maintain IHH Healthcare ratings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening