You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Infinio gains 50% to trade at 1-year high; requests trading halt

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 10:18 AM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 12:36 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MINERAL oil and gas firm Infinio Group gained in early trading on Tuesday with its stock trading 50 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent higher to 0.3 Singapore cent apiece.

In a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing around noon, the company requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.

The counter last traded at 0.3 Singapore cent at 11.02am. It was the most active stock on the Singapore bourse with 83.5 million shares exchanging hands.

On Monday night, the Catalist-listed company responded to a query from the SGX regarding its unusual volume movements, saying that it has "continually been exploring various avenues for fund-raising from existing shareholders and third-parties".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, no definitive conclusion has been reached with any party and there is no certainty that any agreement will take place, Infinio said.

The counter has been trading within a one-year range of 0.1 Singapore cent to a high of 0.3 Singapore cent. Its three month average daily volume stands at 6.88 million.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
5 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to host 6th Asean-EU Business Summit in March 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening