You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Jubilee shares climb 11% after boosting stake in EG Industries, broker's call

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 11:54 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES in Jubilee Industries Holdings rose 11 per cent, or S$0.004 to S$0.041 apiece, as at 11.24am on Monday after the Catalist-listed company raised its stake in Malaysian-listed associate EG Industries and following a broker's recommendation.

Jubilee announced on Monday morning before market open that it had acquired about 3.5 million EG shares for RM1.95 million (S$658,000) from the open market, raising its stake in the firm from 11.72 per cent previously to 13.03 per cent.

EG's main business include printed circuit board assembly and box build, which entails high and low-mix printed circuit board and backplane assembly as well as design, manufacturing, testing and shipping of completed product to end users.

Jubilee provides electronics components, precision plastic injection moulding and mould design and fabrication services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a report dated March 9, CGS-CIMB initiated coverage on the stock with an "add" call and target price of S$0.051, saying the company is expected to swing back into the black with a full-year positive net profit after two years of net losses post-restructuring.

Jubilee posted a net profit of S$0.8 million for the first half of fiscal 2018 following four consecutive halves of losses since the acquisition of its electronic component distribution (ECD) business in Jan 2015, CIMB said.

Its ECD sales expanded 90 per cent to S$84.4 million and contributed approximately 96 per cent of total revenue in the first half. CIMB analyst Colin Tan expects Jubilee to ride the electronic component uptrend regionally.

Mr Tan cited Jubilee's intention to expand its moulding capacity five-fold by the end of fiscal 2019 and the turnaround its mechanical business, which had previously suffered four consecutive halves in the red, as factors behind its call.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening