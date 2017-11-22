You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: New Wave shares slide 6.7% in early trading

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 10:54 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES in New Wave Holdings have fallen by as much as 6.7 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.014 as at 10.33am on Tuesday.

The fall in stock price comes after New Wave received, on Monday, news that no bids were received at the close of the Jalan Besar Plaza en bloc tender. New Wave owns office space and houses its wholly owned subsidiary General Electronics & Instrumentation Corporation (GEIC) in the building.

However, New Wave noted that the property had received interest from an unnamed developer on Nov 10.

The investment holding company, which engages mainly in the distribution of aluminium products and components in Singapore, Malaysia and China, also informed shareholders that Huttons Asia Pte Ltd - the marketing agent of the tender exercise - will follow up on this, along with any other potential buyers that have expressed interest in the purchase of the development.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said that the property was "still in a position to enter into a private contract with a purchaser within 10 weeks after the close of the public tender exercise".

On Oct 20, New Wave received a voluntary conditional cash offer from Fragrance Group's chief executive Koh Wee Meng at S$0.013 per share.

The offer by Mr Koh - through JK Global Assets Pte Ltd - represents a premium of about 44.4 per cent over the company's closing price of S$0.009 as at Oct 19, 2017

He is the sole shareholder and director of the company.

The offer was announced on Oct 27 and will close at 5.30pm on Nov 30, 2017.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening