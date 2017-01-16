Hot stock: SGX queries Perennial Real Estate on high trading activity

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried Perennial Real Estate Holdings on the unusual volume movement of its stock about half an hour after market opened on Monday morning.

It asked if the company was aware of any explanation for the share movements.

As at 11.24 am, Perennial Real Estate Holdings had more than 420,000 shares traded.

In its response to the query, the company said that it was not aware of any information concerning itself, its subsidiaries or associated companies that was previously announced that might explain the unusual volume of trading.

It also confirmed its compliance with listing rules.