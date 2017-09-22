Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

CRANE specialist Tat Hong Holdings, which resumed trading on Friday, gained 12.3 per cent or S$0.05 to S$0.455 as at 1.31pm.

More than 8.4 million shares changed hands during the early session, a significant jump from the three million shares traded before the trading halt was requested at 3.18pm on Thursday.

The halt was requested on Thursday following a 5 per cent jump in its share price. Tat Hong later revealed it had been approached by certain parties on a potential transaction.

"The discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty or assurance whatsoever that any transaction will arise from these discussions," Tat Hong said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Tat Hong will make make further announcements as deemed appropriate, it said.