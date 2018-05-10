You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRNetGroup posts Q1 profit of S$16.3m, up 46% on year-ago period

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:13 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CONTINUED business momentum - particularly in Singapore - for its flexible staffing business and improved performance from its Professional recruitment business mainly in North Asia gave a lift to results for HRNetGroup in its first quarter.

This resulted in net profit improving 46 per cent from S$11.2 million in the year ago period to S$16.3 million as earnings per share grew from 1.1 Singapore cents in the previous year to 1.61 Singapore cents.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday evening, the recruitment firm added that for the three months ended March 31, revenue grew 12.2 per cent from S$95.3 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2017 to S$107 million.

Net asset value per share edged up to 32.59 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 30.9 Singapore cents three months ago.

HRNetGroup shares finished S$0.02 or 2.6 per cent up at S$0.78 on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Fortis Healthcare provides undertaking to settle outstanding amounts: RHT Health Trust

OUE Lippo Healthcare still in the red with Q1 net loss of S$2.7m

Cosmosteel turns in a profit for Q2 FY2018

UOB acquires 28.66% stake in Hoe Leong Corp

Hatten Land still in the red with Q3 loss of RM13.2m

MoneyMax launches live e-auction site

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening