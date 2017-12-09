You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HSBC beefs up Asia research team with 15 new analysts in China

Sat, Dec 09, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HSBC said on Friday that it had expanded its Asian research team by hiring 15 analysts following the launch of HSBC Qianhai Securities, the first Chinese securities joint venture to be majority-owned by a foreign bank.

A new team of equity research analysts based in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171209_ABBITCOIN9B_3214233.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike

BT_20171209_ABCURRENCY9A_3213947.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

BT_20171209_ASWINNING9_3214015.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Singapore shipping firm mines new value in Guinea

Dec 9, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to buy 51% of Uber's Lion City rental car firm

BT_20171209_ABBITCOIN9B_3214233.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening