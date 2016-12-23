You are here
Huationg Global wins S$87.1m in new contracts
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:19
HUATIONG Global Ltd said before Wednesday trading hours that it has secured new civil engineering contracts totalling about S$87.1 million. These bring the total value of Huationg's new projects secured in FY2016 to S$113.7 million.
