Hyflux awarded 68.7m euros deal for seawater desalination package in Iran

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 7:02 PM
HYFLUX on Friday announced that it has been awarded a contract by Asia Water Development Engineering Company (AWDEC) to design, manufacture and supply a seawater reverse osmosis desalination package in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The project excludes local marine, civil and structural works, and is valued at about 68.7 million euros (S$110 million), with an additional 10.5 million euros for optional add-ons such as equipment and technical advisors.

The desalination plant is designed to produce 200,000 cubic metres of water per day, and will form one out of five desalination plants which AWDEC plans to build as part of the proposed Saghi Kosar Desalination and Power Plant in Bandar Abbas - a project featuring five desalination plants able to produce one million cubic metres of water per day, as well as a 300 to 400 megawatt power plant.

When completed, the project will address the growing domestic water scarcity in Iran and serve industries in the South-east of Iran, Hyflux said.

The contract is to be fulfilled over two to three years, and is expected to contribute to the financials of Hyflux for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

Its shares closed flat at S$0.25 on the stock market.

