You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 8:35 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed Hyflux is distributing shares of its consumer business with an eye to eventually list the unit.

The water treatment company is planning to distribute 70 per cent of the shares in Hyfluxshop Holdings to Hyflux's existing shareholders on the basis of one Hyfluxshop share for every 10 Hyflux shares held. Hyflux will retain the remaining 30 per cent stake in Hyfluxshop.

With the share distribution, "Hyfluxshop is expected to be in a position to consider listing on a recognised stock exchange, should future growth performance be on track and market conditions of the capital markets be favourable", the company said.

It added that the proposed distribution will enable existing shareholders to have direct shareholdings in two distinct entities, at no additional cost.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Headquartered in Singapore, Hyfluxshop is the consumer arm of Hyflux, focusing on the health and wellness segment. This segment is vastly different from Hyflux's traditional industrial segment, and separating them allows for the valuation of both entities that are reflective of the "underlying value and growth potential of their respective businesses", Hyflux said.

Hyflux added that separating both entities will enable the management of both groups to focus on their respective core businesses, and oversee their strategies and operations more effectively.

As Hyfluxshop is at an early stage of growth, the distribution will also enable shareholders to enjoy the potential appreciation in value if and when the proposed listing happens, the company said. The pro forma net trangible assets value of each Hyfluxshop share is about 17.83 Singapore cents.

Based on the pro forma consolidated net tangible assets of the Hyfluxshop Group of about S$20 million as at Sept 30, the distribution will amount to a S$14 million payout to Hyflux shareholders. This will be taken from the company's retained profits, Hyflux said.

The proposed distribution is subject to approval from shareholders at an extraordinary meeting (EGM) to be convened on Feb 1, with the book closure date set for 5pm on Feb 7, 2018.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Triyards sinks into US$162.5m full-year loss with two shipbuilding contracts cancelled

Hot stock: C&G Environmental shares surge 25% after reverse takeover proposal

Stocks to watch: C&G, Soilbuild Business Space Reit, QAF

C&G Env agrees to reverse takeover by India's Sainik-Aryan Group

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

For Oceanus minorities, relief comes too late

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
4 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Triyards sinks into US$162.5m full-year loss with two shipbuilding contracts cancelled

Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: C&G Environmental shares surge 25% after reverse takeover proposal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening