You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 11:11 AM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 1:47 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
“In commodity trading, you cannot afford bonds with coupon of 10 per cent,” Iceberg wrote in a post on Friday. “This is a very low margin industry and the assumption that Noble with its cash flow generation will be able to pay this kind of interest is nonsense.”
PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSUSTAINABLY high financing costs will place Noble Group's future at risk even after its proposed restructuring, Iceberg Research said on Friday as it reiterated its call to replace the commodity company's management.

That came as Noble substantial shareholder Goldilocks Investment Company raised concerns that Noble's board may no longer represent shareholders' interests after the recent appointment of three UK-based directors.

The restructuring plan has "zero chance of success", said Iceberg, the research outfit that first raised questions about Noble's accounting methods three years ago.

Under Noble's restructuring plan, the group will issue three new bonds totalling US$1.655 billion, with two paying an annual coupon of 9.75 per cent after 18 months and a third paying a 10 per cent annual coupon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In commodity trading, you cannot afford bonds with coupon of 10 per cent," Iceberg wrote in a post on Friday. "This is a very low margin industry and the assumption that Noble with its cash flow generation will be able to pay this kind of interest is nonsense."

Given the post-restructuring debt of US$1.655 billion, such coupon rates mean that Noble will pay about US$165 million in interest expenses each year, on top of interest for the new US$700 million trade finance facility.

"Financing costs post-restructuring (more than US$165m) will be close to what they were before the restructuring (US$212m) even though debt is halved," said Iceberg.

It also noted that while Noble has promised a pro-forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of US$175 million to US$200 million a year, the continuing operations that would become the new Noble had bled US$300 million in cash last year.

If Noble fails to pay the coupon on its bonds, the price of Noble's securities - bonds, shares, perpetual bonds - will collapse once again, said Iceberg.

It further alleged that the management had submitted the restructuring plan, despite it being unviable, in order to secure full legal release from any liability.

Noble's restructuring plan includes a clause that releases the group, its management, and the ad hoc group of creditors - as well as their employees, agents, advisors and representatives - from the claims of existing senior creditors. For Noble's managers, "the whole restructuring revolves around this clause", said Iceberg.

The ad hoc group of creditors would gain from the restructuring through the 5 per cent fee on their share of the US$700 million trade facility, and 2 per cent of the face value of the debt they hold. These creditors would likely sell their shares and subordinated bonds as soon as possible, it added.

Meanwhile, the controversy around the large equity Noble's management will get in new Noble is missing the point, according to Iceberg.

"Everybody seems to fight for a piece of the cake but they don't realise that there is no cake anymore. The price of the shares will ultimately plunge to zero once shareholders see there is no money left because financing costs are too high."

The alternative for Noble's investors will be to seek value outside the company such as through lawsuits, it said, adding that for investors to recover value inside the firm, Noble will have to appoint a new management with commodity backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Goldilocks, Noble's third largest shareholder, said that Noble's board is "no longer representative" of the company's stakeholders after a number of recent membership changes.

Noble has appointed three UK-based restructuring specialists - Andrew Herd, Tim Isaacs and Fraser Pearce - as independent non-executive directors with effect from April 4.

At the same time, Benjamin Bao Jianmin, a representative of Noble's major shareholder China Investment Corporation , stepped down from the board for "personal reasons". He had been appointed to Noble as a non-executive director on May 11 last year.

Executive chairman Paul Brough had said the new directors will strengthen the board as the firm works through the final phase of its proposed restructuring.

Goldilocks questioned these appointments, given that the three individuals, being residents in the United Kingdom, "do not have any prior experience as directors of a public listed company in Singapore".

It added that it was concerned these appointments seemed to only serve the purpose of facilitating a move to the UK to implement the restructuring.

The Abu Dhabi-based fund also called on the board to disclose clearly all rescue proposals made to the board, including the specific alternative proposals made to provide ongoing finance facilities, and to explain why these proposals were not pursued.

A group of Noble's perpetual bondholders had reportedly proposed a four-year US$700 million committed trade finance facility at "considerably lower cost" than what Noble has struck with its senior unsecured creditors. Noble, however, has not released any details on this.

"Full, complete and urgent disclosure needs to be made and coherent justifications need to be provided by the Noble board and by the Ad Hoc Group in this regard," said Goldilocks.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening